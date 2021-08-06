Raymond James Increases Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Price Target to $24.50

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Raymond James from $24.00 to $24.50 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.03% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on DEA. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

DEA opened at $22.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 86.42 and a beta of 0.44. Easterly Government Properties has a 12 month low of $19.64 and a 12 month high of $25.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $68.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.82 million. Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 1.66%. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $41,380.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,685.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total transaction of $193,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,279 shares in the company, valued at $2,157,001.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,000 shares of company stock worth $1,169,140 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 18,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Presima Inc. grew its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 47,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

