Raymond James Increases Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) Price Target to $37.00

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Raymond James from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.79% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on AQUA. Zacks Investment Research raised Evoqua Water Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Evoqua Water Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.22.

Shares of NYSE AQUA opened at $36.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 79.02 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Evoqua Water Technologies has a 52-week low of $18.60 and a 52-week high of $36.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.72.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $369.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.15 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Evoqua Water Technologies will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP James M. Kohosek sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vincent Grieco sold 18,813 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $602,016.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 208,661 shares of company stock valued at $6,830,023. Company insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the first quarter worth $3,945,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies in the first quarter valued at $6,083,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 16.4% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 140,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,705,000 after acquiring an additional 19,832 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 13.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,313,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,536,000 after purchasing an additional 154,752 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 8.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 910,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,940,000 after purchasing an additional 74,462 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Evoqua Water Technologies

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water treatment solutions. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies business segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment focuses on engaging directly with end users.

