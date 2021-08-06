Raymond James Raises HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target to $800.00

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its price target upped by Raymond James from $650.00 to $800.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on HUBS. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and set a $577.95 price target (down previously from $630.00) on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $565.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They set a buy rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $625.91.

Shares of HUBS traded down $4.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $655.68. 2,523 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 489,751. The stock has a market cap of $30.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -326.19 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $565.04. HubSpot has a 12-month low of $249.36 and a 12-month high of $660.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $310.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.01 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 6.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that HubSpot will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.75, for a total value of $295,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,479 shares in the company, valued at $19,905,548.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.50, for a total transaction of $8,739,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,542,891 shares in the company, valued at $749,073,580.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,719 shares of company stock worth $25,638,644. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in HubSpot by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,440 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,501,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in HubSpot by 524.6% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 5,659 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,298,000 after purchasing an additional 4,753 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new position in HubSpot in the 2nd quarter worth about $177,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in HubSpot by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 859 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in HubSpot by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 179,426 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $104,555,000 after purchasing an additional 11,726 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

