Raymond James Trust N.A. Boosts Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 4.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,497 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $1,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ANTM. Souders Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bull Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus lifted their price target on Anthem from $330.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Anthem from $399.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anthem in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Anthem from $454.00 to $459.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Anthem from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anthem presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $415.67.

In related news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 1,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.02, for a total value of $520,610.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,766,065.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO John E. Gallina sold 46,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.89, for a total value of $18,340,271.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,095 shares in the company, valued at $23,730,914.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 49,060 shares of company stock worth $19,376,233 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ANTM opened at $376.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Anthem, Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.10 and a 52-week high of $406.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $386.35.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.69. Anthem had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 3.27%. The firm had revenue of $33.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.11%.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

