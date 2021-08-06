Raymond James Trust N.A. Buys 1,908 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 37.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Davis Rea LTD. boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.1% during the first quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 34,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,850,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 8.5% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 39,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,897,000 after buying an additional 3,091 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter worth $3,055,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 9.7% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 18.5% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 20,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,230,000 after buying an additional 3,227 shares in the last quarter. 87.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Gabelli upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, G.Research upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.00.

Shares of NYSE:SWK opened at $196.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.42. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $152.19 and a 1-year high of $225.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $204.25.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 10.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a boost from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently 30.97%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

