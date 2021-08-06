Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $1.13 Million Stake in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

Raymond James Trust N.A. decreased its holdings in shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,650 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,886 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in CDK Global by 2.0% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,537 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in CDK Global by 5.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,043 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its stake in CDK Global by 1.5% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 24,570 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in CDK Global by 0.9% in the first quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC now owns 46,991 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in CDK Global by 17.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,758 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Get CDK Global alerts:

CDK stock opened at $46.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. CDK Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.21 and a 12 month high of $55.51. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.09.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. CDK Global had a net margin of 57.81% and a negative return on equity of 116.27%. The firm had revenue of $433.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. CDK Global’s payout ratio is currently 19.67%.

CDK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CDK Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of CDK Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive retail industry. It operates through following segments: CDK North America and CDK International. The CDK North America segment provides technology-based solutions. The CDK International segment caters to the United States and Canada.

Featured Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for CDK Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDK Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.