Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $928,000 Stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 244.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,174 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DXCM. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its stake in DexCom by 15.5% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 880,183 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $316,329,000 after acquiring an additional 118,012 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG raised its stake in DexCom by 264.0% during the first quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 3,938 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in DexCom by 12.6% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,752 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in DexCom by 30.1% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,681 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in DexCom by 14.7% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

In other news, insider Andrew K. Balo sold 2,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.87, for a total transaction of $1,422,253.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,912 shares of company stock worth $32,307,505. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

DXCM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities started coverage on DexCom in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $438.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on DexCom from $380.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on DexCom from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on DexCom from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on DexCom in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DexCom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $500.00.

Shares of DXCM opened at $523.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 5.25 and a current ratio of 5.78. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $305.63 and a 1 year high of $527.10. The company has a market capitalization of $50.67 billion, a PE ratio of 99.80, a P/E/G ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $432.12.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical device company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.33. DexCom had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 24.45%. Equities analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Read More: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.