Raymond James Trust N.A. Increases Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,948 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,013,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,895,000 after acquiring an additional 284,756 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 123.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,843,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121,597 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,333,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,228,000 after acquiring an additional 78,122 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 2,486,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,526,000 after acquiring an additional 246,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,591,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,175,000 after acquiring an additional 41,104 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $249.15 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $178.29 and a 12-month high of $249.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $242.32.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

