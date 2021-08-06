Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 863 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Raymond James Trust N.A. reduced its position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 863 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 247,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,749,000 after purchasing an additional 41,054 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 3,696.9% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 448,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,269,000 after purchasing an additional 436,716 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,212,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,813,000 after purchasing an additional 395,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,081,000. 80.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TAP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.82.

Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $48.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52-week low of $32.11 and a 52-week high of $61.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.15. The company has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.10.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.24. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a positive return on equity of 5.97%. Equities research analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020. Molson Coors Beverage Company was founded in 1774 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

