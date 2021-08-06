RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) Announces Earnings Results

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.35, Fidelity Earnings reports. RCI Hospitality had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 3.09%.

NASDAQ RICK traded up $3.60 on Friday, reaching $68.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,958. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. RCI Hospitality has a twelve month low of $12.45 and a twelve month high of $81.65. The company has a market capitalization of $616.68 million, a PE ratio of 87.76, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.77.

Get RCI Hospitality alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. RCI Hospitality’s payout ratio is 31.37%.

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

See Also: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for RCI Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RCI Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.