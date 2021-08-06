Realio Network 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $157,698.00 (RIO)

Realio Network (CURRENCY:RIO) traded up 8.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. One Realio Network coin can currently be bought for $1.33 or 0.00003115 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Realio Network has traded up 26.5% against the US dollar. Realio Network has a market cap of $8.76 million and $157,698.00 worth of Realio Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002337 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.59 or 0.00048122 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.44 or 0.00115538 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.05 or 0.00144985 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,986.20 or 1.00446889 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002750 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $344.98 or 0.00806131 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Realio Network

Realio Network’s total supply is 96,381,238 coins and its circulating supply is 6,568,515 coins. Realio Network’s official website is www.realio.fund . Realio Network’s official message board is medium.com/@dboirun/the-realio-platform-realiox-and-the-realio-network-development-update-93facf5c0c10 . Realio Network’s official Twitter account is @realio_network

According to CryptoCompare, “Realio is a digital issuance, investment and peer-to-peer trading platform that utilizes a proprietary distributed network for issuing-on and interconnecting decentralized ecosystems. The platform leverages both permissioned and permissionless architecture to satisfy the need for stringent securities regulations while allowing uniquely democratized access to investment products normally reserved for a select subset of institutional investors. “

Buying and Selling Realio Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Realio Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Realio Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Realio Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

