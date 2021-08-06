Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Realogy Holdings Corp. is a provider of real estate services. The Company through its subsidiaries provides real estate brokerage services, relocation services, and title and settlement services. The Company’s brands and business units include Better Homes and Gardens(R) Real Estate, CENTURY 21(R), Coldwell Banker(R), Coldwell Banker Commercial(R), The Corcoran Group(R), ERA(R), Sotheby’s International Realty(R), NRT LLC, Cartus and Title Resource Group. Realogy Holdings Corp. is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey. “

Get Realogy alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RLGY. TheStreet upgraded Realogy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Realogy in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Realogy stock opened at $17.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 2.78. Realogy has a 52-week low of $9.06 and a 52-week high of $19.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.35. Realogy had a return on equity of 23.93% and a net margin of 3.94%. Sell-side analysts expect that Realogy will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Realogy by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,695,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,646,000 after buying an additional 665,660 shares during the last quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Realogy by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 149,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 25,418 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Realogy by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 134,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 27,950 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Realogy by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 26,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 5,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Realogy by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 802,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,139,000 after purchasing an additional 140,623 shares during the last quarter.

About Realogy

Realogy Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of residential real estate services, which focuses on empowering independent sales agents. It operates through the following segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group and Realogy Leads Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages through portfolio of well-known brokerage brands, including Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby’s International Realty and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate.

Further Reading: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Realogy (RLGY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Realogy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realogy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.