Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Otter Tail (OTTR)

8/4/2021 – Otter Tail had its price target raised by analysts at Maxim Group from $58.00 to $64.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/23/2021 – Otter Tail was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "OTTER TAIL's primary business is the production, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is also engaged in other businesses which are referred to as Health Services Operations and Diversified Operations. "

7/20/2021 – Otter Tail was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/17/2021 – Otter Tail was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $56.00 price target on the stock.

7/13/2021 – Otter Tail was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/10/2021 – Otter Tail was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $54.00 price target on the stock.

6/24/2021 – Otter Tail was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

6/18/2021 – Otter Tail was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of OTTR traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.66. 625 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,607. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.36. Otter Tail Co. has a 52 week low of $35.36 and a 52 week high of $54.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.39.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.47. Otter Tail had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The business had revenue of $285.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Otter Tail Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 364,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,529,000 after buying an additional 7,449 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Otter Tail by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 3,852 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Otter Tail by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 183,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,806,000 after acquiring an additional 10,603 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otter Tail during the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Otter Tail during the fourth quarter worth $278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.21% of the company’s stock.

Otter Tail Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the energy, infrastructure, and production businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Manufacturing and Plastics. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes power and electric energy. The Manufacturing segment offers contract machining, metal parts stamping, fabrication, handling trays, and horticultural containers.

