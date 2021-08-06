Red Door Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,937 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loudon Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 9,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Meridian Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Profit Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $154.66. 179,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,245,911. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.32 and a 1 year high of $158.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.61.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.95 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 77.90%.

Several research firms have weighed in on PEP. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.75.

In other PepsiCo news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total value of $1,153,581.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

