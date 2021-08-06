Red Door Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 17.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,351 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 6,501 shares during the quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RF. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $178,574,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 381.9% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,251,864 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,184,000 after buying an additional 2,577,118 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,115,179 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $147,049,000 after buying an additional 2,172,683 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 15,197,135.7% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,127,613 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,956,000 after buying an additional 2,127,599 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 90.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,218,160 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,404,000 after buying an additional 1,530,961 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RF traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,130,653. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.37. Regions Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $23.81. The company has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.24. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 38.28%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. This is an increase from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 59.62%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RF shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.29 price objective (down from $24.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. DA Davidson started coverage on Regions Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Regions Financial in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.29 price objective on the stock. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price objective on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.04.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

