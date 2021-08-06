Red Door Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,949 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $1,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,465,000. Symmetry Investments LP increased its position in TransDigm Group by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Investments LP now owns 16,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,518,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in TransDigm Group by 112.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,958 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 3,677 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. increased its position in TransDigm Group by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 445 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in TransDigm Group by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,297 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. 95.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TDG stock traded up $7.59 on Friday, reaching $632.14. The company had a trading volume of 2,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,565. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $453.76 and a 1 year high of $688.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $653.48. The company has a market capitalization of $34.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 234.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.63.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.38. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.10 EPS. TransDigm Group’s revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TDG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $712.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on TransDigm Group from $780.00 to $762.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $718.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $604.00 to $667.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $676.86.

In other TransDigm Group news, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.65, for a total transaction of $6,646,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.50, for a total value of $26,580,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,475,081.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 93,000 shares of company stock worth $61,275,340. Corporate insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

