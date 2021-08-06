Red Door Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,472 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,770 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,472 shares during the period. The Walt Disney accounts for 1.3% of Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $3,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 844.0% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,304 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,954 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 192.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 376,579 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $68,229,000 after acquiring an additional 247,593 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,237,571 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $224,223,000 after acquiring an additional 426,905 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 39,228 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,107,000 after buying an additional 14,270 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on DIS. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Securities cut their target price on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on The Walt Disney from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Truist cut their target price on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.48.

Shares of The Walt Disney stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $177.03. 304,464 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,847,176. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $117.23 and a 1-year high of $203.02. The stock has a market cap of $321.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.82.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The Walt Disney’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,493,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,376,269.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $98,667,649.70. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 569,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,993,966.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

