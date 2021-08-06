Reef (REEF) Market Capitalization Achieves $219.63 Million

Reef (CURRENCY:REEF) traded up 8.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. One Reef coin can currently be bought for $0.0173 or 0.00000041 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Reef has traded 18.9% higher against the dollar. Reef has a market cap of $219.63 million and approximately $65.82 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002352 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.55 or 0.00093032 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.83 or 0.00056052 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00016500 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002532 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002355 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $371.46 or 0.00873745 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.94 or 0.00096306 BTC.

Reef Coin Profile

REEF is a Proof of Capacity coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 29th, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 15,934,019,762 coins and its circulating supply is 12,716,667,338 coins. Reef’s official Twitter account is @ReefDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Reef is a smart liquidity aggregator and yield engine that enables trading with access to liquidity from both CEXes and DEXes while offering smart lending, borrowing, staking, mining through AI driven personalized Reef Yield Engine. Reef Token is the native currency on Reef Chain, and is used for transaction fees (gas) and on-chain goverance (NPoS and PoC). Reef token is also available as ERC-20 on Ethereum and BSC and will be made convertible 1:1 with native Reef chain tokens. “

Buying and Selling Reef

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Reef should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Reef using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

