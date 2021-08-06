Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (RGA) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 16th

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of 0.73 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70.

Reinsurance Group of America has raised its dividend payment by 53.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $120.64 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $116.45. Reinsurance Group of America has a fifty-two week low of $87.79 and a fifty-two week high of $134.93. The company has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $1.65. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 2.47%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $137.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, cut their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

