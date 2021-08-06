Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Earns Sector Perform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

RNLSY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BNP Paribas lowered Renault from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Renault from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Renault from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. HSBC raised Renault from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cheuvreux lowered Renault from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Get Renault alerts:

Shares of RNLSY stock opened at $8.02 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.02. Renault has a 52 week low of $4.79 and a 52 week high of $9.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.88.

Renault SA designs, manufactures and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive excluding AVTOVAZ, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing and Mobility Services. The Automotive excluding AVTOVAZ segment engages in production, sales, and distribution of passenger cars, and light commercial vehicles, and provides automotive services.

See Also: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Renault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.