Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Shares Purchased by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 106.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,549 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Repligen were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Repligen by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Repligen by 54.5% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Repligen by 16.3% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Repligen by 53.8% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Repligen by 5.5% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $254.67 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $203.10. The company has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.27 and a beta of 0.88. Repligen Co. has a 12-month low of $138.00 and a 12-month high of $255.34.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $162.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.24 million. Repligen had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The business’s revenue was up 86.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Repligen news, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.50, for a total transaction of $195,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 22,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.41, for a total transaction of $3,816,786.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 212,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,364,631.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,344 shares of company stock valued at $6,556,131. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RGEN shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Repligen from $251.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Repligen from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.00.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

