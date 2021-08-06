Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Sold by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co cut its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 70.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,958 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RSG. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 61.4% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 37.0% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

RSG opened at $118.23 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.00. The company has a market capitalization of $37.72 billion, a PE ratio of 33.68, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.64. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.18 and a twelve month high of $120.53.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 10.64%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 47.75%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Republic Services from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Republic Services from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Republic Services from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.14 price target (down from $117.00) on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Republic Services from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Republic Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.93.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey A. Hughes sold 6,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $754,448.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,288.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 12,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.31, for a total value of $1,436,220.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,632 shares of company stock worth $2,427,105. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

