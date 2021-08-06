Research Analysts Offer Predictions for IAA, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:IAA)

IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for IAA in a report issued on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securiti analyst S. Benjamin now expects that the company will earn $0.52 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.55. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for IAA’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $445.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.86 million. IAA had a return on equity of 266.73% and a net margin of 17.13%. The company’s revenue was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised IAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

IAA stock opened at $55.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.63. IAA has a twelve month low of $45.71 and a twelve month high of $66.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53 and a beta of 1.73.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in IAA by 4.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in IAA in the second quarter worth $245,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in IAA in the second quarter worth $289,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in IAA by 79.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 6,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in IAA in the second quarter worth $264,000.

About IAA

IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.

