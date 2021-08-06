Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for LSB Industries (LXU)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for LSB Industries (NYSE: LXU):
- 8/4/2021 – LSB Industries was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $9.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “LSB Industries, Inc., is a diversified holding company involved in manufacturing operations through its subsidiaries. It manufactures and sells chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. The company operates through Chemical Business which manufactures and sells nitrogen based chemical products including high purity and commercial grade anhydrous ammonia, industrial and fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate, urea ammonium nitrate, nitric acids in various concentrations, nitrogen solutions, diesel exhaust fluid and various other products. It’s Engineered Products Business markets a proprietary line of precision metal working machine tools and industrial performance solutions to customers worldwide. The company owns and operates facilities in Cherokee, Alabama, El Dorado, Arkansas and Pryor, Oklahoma, and operates a facility within a global chemical company’s complex in Baytown, TX. LSB’s products are sold through distributors and directly to end customers throughout the United States. “
- 7/31/2021 – LSB Industries was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 7/28/2021 – LSB Industries was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $9.50 price target on the stock.
- 7/23/2021 – LSB Industries was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 7/21/2021 – LSB Industries was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $5.50 price target on the stock.
- 7/15/2021 – LSB Industries was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 7/9/2021 – LSB Industries was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of LSB Industries stock opened at $7.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.50 million, a PE ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 2.50. LSB Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $9.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.62.
In other LSB Industries news, VP Harold L. Rieker sold 4,000 shares of LSB Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.32, for a total value of $25,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,955.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
LSB Industries, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells chemical products in the United States. It provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.
