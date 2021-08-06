Research Analysts Set Expectations for International Game Technology PLC’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:IGT)

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of International Game Technology in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz forecasts that the company will earn $0.29 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for International Game Technology’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.46 EPS.

Get International Game Technology alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on IGT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on International Game Technology from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on International Game Technology in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.33.

NYSE:IGT opened at $18.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 144.38 and a beta of 2.18. International Game Technology has a 52 week low of $7.68 and a 52 week high of $26.43.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $926.69 million. International Game Technology had a negative return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 0.71%. International Game Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.37) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Research Inc. grew its position in shares of International Game Technology by 0.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 95,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in International Game Technology by 1.2% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 86,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in International Game Technology in the second quarter worth about $34,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in International Game Technology by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 57,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in International Game Technology in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.91% of the company’s stock.

About International Game Technology

International Game Technology Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery and Global Gaming segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

See Also: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for International Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.