Research Analysts Set Expectations for RingCentral, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:RNG)

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) – Analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of RingCentral in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securiti analyst T. Tillman anticipates that the software maker will post earnings per share of ($0.36) for the quarter.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.89. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 27.38% and a negative net margin of 1.77%.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on RingCentral from $515.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on RingCentral from $455.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $470.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their target price on RingCentral from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $421.52.

NYSE:RNG traded down $3.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $246.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015,311. RingCentral has a one year low of $229.00 and a one year high of $449.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -999.48 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $275.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22.

In related news, insider Praful Shah sold 157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.63, for a total value of $41,860.91. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 198,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,946,852.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.92, for a total value of $427,072.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 215,493 shares in the company, valued at $57,519,391.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,683 shares of company stock valued at $9,262,038. Company insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in RingCentral by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 494,107 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $187,252,000 after purchasing an additional 100,618 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in RingCentral during the 4th quarter worth about $422,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in RingCentral by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,147 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,224,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in RingCentral by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 88,956 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,715,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in RingCentral by 965.6% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,023 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

