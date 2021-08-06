Research Analysts Set Expectations for Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SGTX)

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGTX) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Sigilon Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Ding anticipates that the company will earn ($0.68) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sigilon Therapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.79) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.08) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.83) EPS.

Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 million.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SGTX. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Sigilon Therapeutics from $62.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Sigilon Therapeutics from $45.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sigilon Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGTX opened at $5.12 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.57. Sigilon Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.81 and a 12-month high of $54.32. The firm has a market cap of $161.43 million and a P/E ratio of -18.96.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGTX. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Sigilon Therapeutics by 197.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Sigilon Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $42,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Sigilon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Daniel Griffith Anderson sold 200,000 shares of Sigilon Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,022,222 shares in the company, valued at $20,222,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Sigilon Therapeutics

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops functional cures for patients with chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is SIG-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to prevent bleeding episodes in patients with moderate-severe to severe Hemophilia A. The company is also developing SIG-005 to treat the non-neurological manifestations of the disease in patients with mucopolysaccharidosis type 1; SIG-007 to provide continuous and prolonged release of functional enzyme at levels sufficient to produce clinical benefits and alleviate progression of the downstream aspects of Fabry disease; and SIG-002 designed to replace islet cells for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

