Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Renasant (RNST)

7/31/2021 – Renasant was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Renasant Corporation is the parent of Renasant Bank and Renasant Insurance, Inc. “

7/30/2021 – Renasant was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Renasant Corporation is the parent of Renasant Bank and Renasant Insurance, Inc. “

7/29/2021 – Renasant had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Securities from $46.00 to $38.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/29/2021 – Renasant had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist from $46.00 to $38.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Renasant stock traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,846. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Renasant Co. has a 1-year low of $20.89 and a 1-year high of $46.97.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.04). Renasant had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 21.40%. The firm had revenue of $109.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Renasant’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Renasant Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Renasant in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Renasant by 1,074.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Renasant during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Renasant during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Renasant during the first quarter worth about $219,000. 81.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Renasant Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial, fiduciary, and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banks, Insurance, Wealth Management, and Other. The Community Banks segment delivers banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, interim construction loans, specialty commercial lending, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

