Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) Sets New 12-Month High on Earnings Beat

Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $33.10 and last traded at $32.22, with a volume of 2857 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.50.

The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 2.01%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Resideo Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.20.

In other Resideo Technologies news, Director Nina Richardson sold 2,120 shares of Resideo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total value of $62,815.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REZI. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Resideo Technologies by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 104,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,958,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 310,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,772,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,217,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,183,000 after purchasing an additional 359,970 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Resideo Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $2,005,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Resideo Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.67 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.68.

About Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI)

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

