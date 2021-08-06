ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Stock Rating Lowered by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC cut shares of ResMed (NYSE:RMD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. lowered ResMed from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Macquarie raised ResMed from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised ResMed from an underperform rating to a hold rating and raised their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on ResMed from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered ResMed from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $216.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $239.33.

RMD opened at $267.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $38.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.30. ResMed has a 52-week low of $165.72 and a 52-week high of $277.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $242.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is a positive change from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.77%.

In other news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total transaction of $490,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James Hollingshead sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.94, for a total value of $645,456.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,777,309.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,774 shares of company stock worth $9,345,386 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of ResMed by 1.3% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 9,106,110 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,244,838,000 after acquiring an additional 116,399 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in ResMed by 4.5% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,240,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $798,746,000 after purchasing an additional 139,261 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ResMed by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,594,513 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $502,128,000 after purchasing an additional 56,193 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in ResMed by 38.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,726,801 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $335,034,000 after purchasing an additional 476,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in ResMed by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,417,988 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $275,117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

