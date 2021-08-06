Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) PT Raised to $70.00 at Cowen

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) had its price objective boosted by Cowen from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Cowen currently has a market perform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on QSR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Sunday, May 2nd. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $73.17.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

NYSE QSR opened at $63.90 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. Restaurant Brands International has a one year low of $51.12 and a one year high of $71.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.17.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 26.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is currently 104.43%.

In other news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 10,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.74, for a total transaction of $707,334.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,779 shares in the company, valued at $10,845,728.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Motta Roberto Moses Thompson sold 25,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total transaction of $1,750,324.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,868 shares in the company, valued at $2,859,584.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,853 shares of company stock valued at $8,050,446 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QSR. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter valued at $71,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 136.2% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.