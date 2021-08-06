Reviewing SinglePoint (OTCMKTS:SING) & Beachbody (NYSE:BODY)

Beachbody (NYSE:BODY) and SinglePoint (OTCMKTS:SING) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Beachbody alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Beachbody and SinglePoint, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beachbody 0 0 1 0 3.00 SinglePoint 0 0 0 0 N/A

Beachbody currently has a consensus price target of 15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 73.21%. Given Beachbody’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Beachbody is more favorable than SinglePoint.

Profitability

This table compares Beachbody and SinglePoint’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beachbody N/A N/A N/A SinglePoint -159.40% N/A -101.05%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

23.1% of Beachbody shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of SinglePoint shares are held by institutional investors. 32.4% of Beachbody shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of SinglePoint shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Beachbody and SinglePoint’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beachbody N/A N/A -$7.92 million N/A N/A SinglePoint $2.88 million 5.27 -$4.03 million N/A N/A

SinglePoint has higher revenue and earnings than Beachbody.

Summary

Beachbody beats SinglePoint on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Beachbody

The Beachbody Company, Inc. operates as a digital fitness and nutrition subscription company. It operates Beachbody, an on-demand streaming platform; Openfit, a live digital streaming platform; and Myx fitness, a fitness brand platform. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had 2.8 million total digital fitness subscribers, as well as peer-support system of approximately 400,000 influencers and coaches. The Beachbody Company, Inc. is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

About SinglePoint

SinglePoint, Inc. is a fully reporting company with core holdings in solar energy services and industrial hemp based consumer Products. The firm through its subsidiary operates national solar sales brokerage model in 34 states. It designed 1606 Original Hemp for manufacturing and marketing smokable industrial hemp consumer products for sale through traditional retail channels and online. It has a portfolio of non-core focused business that are searching for strategic partnerships or other alternative solutions. The company was founded by Gregory P. Lambrecht on October 15, 2007 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Receive News & Ratings for Beachbody Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beachbody and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.