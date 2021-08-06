Reviewing Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) and Pioneer Railcorp (OTCMKTS:PRRR)

Pioneer Railcorp (OTCMKTS:PRRR) and Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) are both transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pioneer Railcorp and Union Pacific’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pioneer Railcorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Union Pacific $19.53 billion 7.36 $5.35 billion $8.19 26.92

Union Pacific has higher revenue and earnings than Pioneer Railcorp.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Pioneer Railcorp and Union Pacific, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pioneer Railcorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Union Pacific 0 6 14 1 2.76

Union Pacific has a consensus price target of $242.11, indicating a potential upside of 9.80%. Given Union Pacific’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Union Pacific is more favorable than Pioneer Railcorp.

Profitability

This table compares Pioneer Railcorp and Union Pacific’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pioneer Railcorp N/A N/A N/A Union Pacific 28.60% 37.65% 9.75%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

77.4% of Union Pacific shares are held by institutional investors. 43.3% of Pioneer Railcorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Union Pacific shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Union Pacific beats Pioneer Railcorp on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pioneer Railcorp Company Profile

PIONEER RAILCORP is a railroad holding company with a rail system providing shipping links for customers along its routes and interchanges with six major railroads, Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad, Conrail, Inc., CSX Transportation, Illinois Central Railroad, Norfolk Southern Railway and Union Pacific Railroad. Additionally, they have interchanges with three smaller railroads, the Kansas City Southern Railway, the Arkansas & Missouri Railroad, and the Twin Cities & Western Railway.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co., operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

