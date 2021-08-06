Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Revolve Group in a report released on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.21. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Revolve Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

Get Revolve Group alerts:

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $228.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.91 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 12.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on RVLV. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Revolve Group from $58.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen boosted their price target on Revolve Group from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Revolve Group from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on Revolve Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.75.

NYSE:RVLV opened at $60.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 58.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 2.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.88. Revolve Group has a 1-year low of $16.12 and a 1-year high of $74.82.

In related news, COO David Pujades sold 13,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total transaction of $804,023.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,023.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 60,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.49, for a total value of $4,385,645.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,058,281.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,018,536 shares of company stock valued at $119,326,127 in the last quarter. 51.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 720.3% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,299,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,379,000 after buying an additional 1,140,938 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $22,934,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 2,756.8% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 575,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,857,000 after buying an additional 555,350 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,215,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,624,000 after buying an additional 505,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 227.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 714,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,275,000 after buying an additional 496,665 shares in the last quarter. 44.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

Featured Story: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.