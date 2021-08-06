Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Price Target Raised to $70.00 at Cowen

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) had its price objective hoisted by Cowen from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on RVLV. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $58.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Revolve Group from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $59.75.

RVLV traded up $3.61 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $64.29. 30,364 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,175,919. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 2.66. Revolve Group has a 52-week low of $16.12 and a 52-week high of $74.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.88.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $228.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.91 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 36.19%. The company’s revenue was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Revolve Group will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael Mente sold 200,000 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $10,192,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,720,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO David Pujades sold 13,425 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total transaction of $804,023.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,023.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,018,536 shares of company stock valued at $119,326,127. Company insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Revolve Group by 720.3% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,299,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140,938 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Revolve Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,934,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Revolve Group by 2,756.8% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 575,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,857,000 after acquiring an additional 555,350 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in Revolve Group by 71.2% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,215,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,624,000 after acquiring an additional 505,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Revolve Group by 227.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 714,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,275,000 after acquiring an additional 496,665 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.88% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

