Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.480-$1.510 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Capital One Financial raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.00.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

Shares of NYSE REXR traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.94. 405,267 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 797,356. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $62.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.91. The company has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.61.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 3.06%. The company had revenue of $104.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Rexford Industrial Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total value of $869,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.