Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Announces Earnings Results

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of RYTM stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $14.20. 2,261 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 418,296. The stock has a market cap of $712.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 1.44. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $13.06 and a 52 week high of $43.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.38.

RYTM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $33.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.17.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a potent melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and AlstrÃ¶m syndrome.

