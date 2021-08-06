Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.490-$0.540 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.510. The company issued revenue guidance of $900 million-$900 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $930.40 million.Ribbon Communications also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.110-$0.130 EPS.

Shares of Ribbon Communications stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.06. 1,027,796 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 594,403. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.09. Ribbon Communications has a 52 week low of $3.61 and a 52 week high of $11.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.49.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. Ribbon Communications had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 12.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ribbon Communications will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

RBBN has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley cut their target price on Ribbon Communications from $13.50 to $11.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ribbon Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products; and solutions and services for enabling voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications and unified communications and collaboration.

