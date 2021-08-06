RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) PT Raised to $300.00 at UBS Group

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $275.00 to $300.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the software maker’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on RingCentral from $455.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on RingCentral from $515.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $470.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded RingCentral from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. RingCentral presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $421.52.

NYSE:RNG opened at $249.87 on Wednesday. RingCentral has a 52 week low of $229.00 and a 52 week high of $449.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $22.71 billion, a PE ratio of -999.48 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $275.66.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.89. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 27.38% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RingCentral will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other RingCentral news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.92, for a total value of $427,072.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 215,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,519,391.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Praful Shah sold 157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.63, for a total value of $41,860.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 198,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,946,852.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,683 shares of company stock worth $9,262,038. 7.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 25.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,154,995 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,535,570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,241 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 10.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,335,150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $397,719,000 after acquiring an additional 122,424 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 7.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 885,667 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $263,445,000 after purchasing an additional 60,048 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 6.4% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 744,306 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $221,714,000 after purchasing an additional 44,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 4.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 513,327 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $152,910,000 after purchasing an additional 23,428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

