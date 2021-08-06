Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Price Target Cut to GBX 6,000

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Barclays from GBX 6,150 ($80.35) to GBX 6,000 ($78.39) in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential downside of 0.27% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 6,700 ($87.54) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 6,600 ($86.23) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,830 ($89.23) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 6,600 ($86.23) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 8,250 ($107.79) to GBX 7,770 ($101.52) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 6,207.69 ($81.10).

Rio Tinto Group stock opened at GBX 6,016 ($78.60) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 6,042.51. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4,226.50 ($55.22) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 6,876.26 ($89.84). The company has a market cap of £97.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.22.

In other Rio Tinto Group news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 5 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,782 ($75.54), for a total value of £289.10 ($377.71).

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

