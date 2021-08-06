Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Price Down 1.1% Over Last Week

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 6th. One Ripio Credit Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0177 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular exchanges. Ripio Credit Network has a total market capitalization of $8.98 million and approximately $206,474.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00028852 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002438 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.74 or 0.00031071 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000043 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000136 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Coin Profile

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 coins and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 coins. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is ripiocredit.network . The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RCN is a global credit network based on cosigned smart contracts that connects lenders and borrowers located anywhere in the world and on any currency. The smart contracts connect agents with information on the borrower’s identity to agents that analyze the borrower’s credit risk impartially, thus standardizing credit lending through blockchain technology. A cosigner acts as a re insurer that distributes and reduces the lender’s risk and, at the same time, helps to improve the contract conditions by retaining access to the borrower’s local legal system. “

Ripio Credit Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripio Credit Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ripio Credit Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

