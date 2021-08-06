Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) Trading Down 6.3%

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) fell 6.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $53.39 and last traded at $55.84. 49,986 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 591,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.61.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RBA. Raymond James upped their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. OTR Global reaffirmed a “mixed” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bankshares cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.86.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.17.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $331.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.73 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 12.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is currently 26.19%.

In other news, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.57, for a total transaction of $121,140.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 19,510 shares in the company, valued at $1,181,720.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Jeter sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total value of $199,488.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,264.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,655 shares of company stock valued at $1,576,974 in the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 260.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 89,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,223,000 after acquiring an additional 64,519 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the first quarter valued at $264,000. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 129.5% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 6,347 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 5.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 579,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,926,000 after purchasing an additional 28,841 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the first quarter valued at about $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile (NYSE:RBA)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

