Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Stock Price Up 14.6%

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)’s stock price rose 14.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $60.86 and last traded at $58.40. Approximately 345,062 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 82,353,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.97.

HOOD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Robinhood Markets in a report on Thursday. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services.

