Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) PT Lowered to C$5.00

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) had its target price trimmed by National Bankshares from C$5.25 to C$5.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Rogers Sugar from C$5.75 to C$5.50 in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Rogers Sugar to C$5.25 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TD Securities lowered Rogers Sugar from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$6.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Rogers Sugar stock traded down C$0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$5.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,627. The stock has a market capitalization of C$570.49 million and a PE ratio of 13.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.81. Rogers Sugar has a 1-year low of C$4.71 and a 1-year high of C$5.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.45, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$215.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$212.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Rogers Sugar will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 13th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Rogers Sugar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.45%.

In related news, Senior Officer John Holliday sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.91, for a total value of C$295,635.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 147,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$871,260. Also, Senior Officer Michael Walton sold 25,774 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.78, for a total value of C$148,973.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$295,392.68.

About Rogers Sugar

Rogers Sugar Inc, through its subsidiary, Lantic Inc, engages in refining, packaging, and marketing sugar and maple products. The company operates through two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

