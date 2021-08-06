Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) CEO Anthony J. Wood Sells 85,000 Shares

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.37, for a total transaction of $36,071,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

ROKU opened at $403.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $53.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 524.01 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $401.68. Roku, Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.21 and a 1 year high of $490.76.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $645.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.35 million. Roku had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Pivotal Research lowered their price target on shares of Roku from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Roku from $518.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Roku from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Roku in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $439.58.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROKU. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Roku by 220.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,455,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,745 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter worth about $309,803,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 2,100.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 737,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,113,000 after buying an additional 703,564 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,018,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,455,000 after buying an additional 618,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,609,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,706,000 after buying an additional 476,242 shares during the last quarter. 60.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 51.2 million active accounts.

