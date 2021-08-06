Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:RCLF) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:RCLF)’s stock price rose 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.68 and last traded at $9.68. Approximately 947 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 23,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.65.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.68.

Get Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I during the first quarter worth $9,665,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I during the first quarter worth $720,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.59% of the company’s stock.

Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I, a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization/similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incoporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.