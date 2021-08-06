Rosenblatt Securities Trims Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Target Price to $115.00

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) had its price target decreased by Rosenblatt Securities from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

AEIS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Advanced Energy Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Advanced Energy Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Cowen cut their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Advanced Energy Industries presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $112.78.

AEIS stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $92.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,814. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 1.77. Advanced Energy Industries has a 52-week low of $57.04 and a 52-week high of $125.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $361.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.80 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 26.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is 8.02%.

In other news, Director Tina Donikowski sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total transaction of $169,541.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen Douglas Kelley purchased 5,850 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.00 per share, for a total transaction of $497,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 77.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 411 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP raised its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 94.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

