Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) Now Covered by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Separately, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Rover Group in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

Get Rover Group alerts:

Shares of Rover Group stock opened at $11.81 on Friday. Rover Group has a 1 year low of $9.37 and a 1 year high of $13.26.

Receive News & Ratings for Rover Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rover Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.