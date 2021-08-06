Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 47,311 Shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) by 78.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,612 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,311 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in AngloGold Ashanti were worth $2,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AU. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,247,725 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $334,993,000 after purchasing an additional 7,718,948 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,433,075 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $185,275,000 after purchasing an additional 288,386 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,704,399 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $103,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073,669 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,398,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,105,567 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $46,260,000 after purchasing an additional 43,839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Investec upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of AngloGold Ashanti from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.46.

AU opened at $19.18 on Friday. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a 52-week low of $18.18 and a 52-week high of $32.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.20.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $979.00 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that AngloGold Ashanti Limited will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AngloGold Ashanti

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces gold, silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dÃ³re bars. The company operates ten operations and three projects in eight countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

