Royal Bank of Canada Boosts JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Price Target to $30.00

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

JELD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JELD-WEN from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.44.

NYSE:JELD opened at $27.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.27. JELD-WEN has a 12-month low of $19.60 and a 12-month high of $31.47.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 19.14%. JELD-WEN’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that JELD-WEN will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Onex sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total transaction of $288,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of JELD-WEN during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in JELD-WEN during the first quarter worth $47,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in JELD-WEN during the first quarter worth $143,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in JELD-WEN by 21.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in JELD-WEN during the first quarter worth $218,000. Institutional investors own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

About JELD-WEN

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

